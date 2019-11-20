Delhi water sampling panel should be non-political: Paswan

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that a committee comprising non-political persons should be tasked to test the purity levels of Delhi's water supply.

His comment to mediapersons came after he received a letter from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informing him of the formation of a 32-member committee to test samples of Delhi water.

The committee named by the Delhi Chief Minister includes a state legislator.

Paswan said officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) should conduct the tests and that he would name the BIS officials for the purpose.

On Monday, Paswan said the report on the capital's drinking water quality brought out by the BIS showed Delhi featured at the bottom of the list, with all 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters. After Kejriwal termed the report "false and politically motivated", Paswan wrote to the former proposing a joint team of the state and the Centre to re-evaluate the water quality at different parts of Delhi. pkj/bc/prs