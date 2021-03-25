Delhi water supply: SC asks to maintain status quo till Friday

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had moved the Supreme Court stating that 25 per cent of drinking water supply to the capital would be reduced due to the repair works at the gates of Nangal Hydro power Project.

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday directed to maintain status quo in the supply of water to Delhi till a day later.

Advocate Gautam Narayan, representing DJB, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde that due to repair works at the canal, 25 per cent drinking water supply of Delhi will be curtailed.

The DJB said "aam admi" and Lutyens Delhi both will suffer without water in the summer season. The DJB has made three respondents in its petition: Haryana, Punjab and Bhakra Beas Management Board.

Narayan contended that repair works should not be carried out in peak summers, as it will directly hit the drinking water supply in the capital. Narayan submitted that repair works should be postponed at least till monsoon season.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the Haryana government, said: "We are giving full supply to Delhi, not even a drop less." Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the Delhi government, contended that the water level has gone 6 feet below the required level and insisted that court commissioners should be sent to inspect the repair at the canal.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the DJB, said Delhi has over 2 crore population and a 25 per cent reduction in the drinking water supply, will create a major issue. The bench was informed that till Thursday Punjab has not reduced the water supply.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court said the status quo should be maintained regarding water supply to Delhi till Friday. The court will hear the DJB's plea on Friday.

--IANS

ss/dpb