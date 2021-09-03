Delhi waterlogging: Sisodia directs officials to constitute expert committee

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): After incessant rains hit the national capital, several routes were waterlogged causing disruption in traffic movement, officials held a high-level meeting on Friday to look into the issue.



During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appealed to all the concerned departments to work in complete coordination and directed the officers to constitute an expert committee comprising officers of all the agencies. The committee will look into the problem of waterlogging with a holistic approach and prepare a short-term and long-term plan for its solution.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendra Jain, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, Commissioners of all three MCDs and other concerned officials.

Sisodia directed the officers to get rid of the problem and said, "The waterlogging sites in Delhi should be identified and work should be done on it at the micro-level, only then will it get rid of this problem."

"It is very important that all the agencies related to waterlogging, together with coordination, make short term and long term plans to deal with this problem and execute it."

Underlining the problem of waterlogging occurring near two major places of Delhi, ITO and NH-24, the Deputy CM directed the officials to remove the problem of waterlogging at both these places at the earliest.

Sisodia said that whenever it rained this year, a pond was formed near ITO and on the slip road of NH 24. He said that this problem will be solved only when all other agencies including NHAI, MCD, PWD work together.

After incessant rains hit the national capital in the early hours of Thursday, several routes were either partially or completely waterlogged causing disruption in traffic movement.

Several areas were submerged due to a heavy burst of rain. Waterlogging was also witnessed near India Gate, Dhaula Kuan, and ITO. The underpass near Palam was also waterlogged in the early hours of Thursday.

As per IMD, the cumulative rainfall from August 31, 8.30 am to September 1, 8.30 am in Delhi's Safdarjung was recorded at 112.1 mm, in Palam it was 71.1 mm, at Lodi road, it was 120.2 mm, at Ridge 81.6 mm, and in Ayanagar it was 68.2 mm. (ANI)

