Delhi WCD Minister inspects childcare home

According to the Delhi government, during his visit, the minister took stock of all the facilities at various children's homes on the campus.

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister in the Delhi government, Rajendra Pal Gautam, made a surprise visit to the Nirmal Chhaya childcare home on Jail Road on Monday.

Located in south-west Delhi, the Nirmal Chhaya campus has a total capacity of 290 where at present 90 girls are residing.

During the inspection, the minister also took stock of the kitchen and the quality of food being provided to the children on the campus. He stressed upon healthy nutrition for girl childs staying at the centre.

"I am happy to know that girls are not only given accommodation here, but the staff here is focussed on the all-round development of all the inmates. They are also given special training for seeking employment," the minister sadi after the inspection.

--IANS

pd/arm