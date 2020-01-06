Delhi will get better govt once BJP comes to power, says Gambhir

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): BJP leader and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Monday said that Delhi will get a better government once BJP comes to power after elections next month and accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to deliver on his promises.

"Delhi needs BJP. You will see BJP ruling Delhi again. We will try to make Delhi a better place to live in, where we can get better air quality and water and also better infrastructure for the people. Delhi will get a better government once BJP comes to power," Gambhir, who is Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi told ANI.



He said that there will be a tough fight to defeat the ruling AAP in the Assembly elections.

"There will be a tough fight. But I am confident that BJP will win this time in Delhi. Five years back, when Arvind Kejriwal came there was a lot of hope that he will deliver. Whatever he has done in the last five years, he will have to fight elections on performance. We will deliver on our promises," he said.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on Monday with the Election Commission announcing that assembly polls in the national capital will be held on February 8.

The last date of filing nomination is January 21 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The key contest in Delhi is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress.

In 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat. (ANI)

