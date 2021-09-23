Delhi woman held with heroin valued at Rs 26 lakh

According to the police, they had received a tip-off that the woman, identified as Durga, resident of Aruna Nagar, used to sell heroin in her locality and was going to deliver a huge quantity of contraband to her customers on Wednesday.

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) A woman drug peddler has been apprehended 266 gm of fine quality heroin, valued at Rs 26 lakh in the international market, seized from her, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Acting on the input, a team of eight police personnel was constituted to conduct a raid, but, as it reached the specified location, the accused had shifted elsewhere. Despite that, the police was able to nab the accused.

During interrogation, the 35-year-old woman revealed that she was lured by a person named Sanjay, resident of Majnu Ka Tila, to deliver contraband drugs for him in adjacent areas. She said that she started working for Sanjay around a month ago and has so far delivered 3-4 consignments for him.

Sanjay used to call his customers and after fixing the deliveries, used to direct her accused woman to deliver the drugs at the place and time fixed.

Police have registered a case under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Timarpur police station here.

"Further investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to trace out the main source and supply," the police added.

