Delhi:Gym trainer held for sending obscene messages, stalking over 100 women online

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stalking more than 100 women on social media and sending obscene messages and video clips from fake accounts.



The team of Cyber Cell, South-West District of Delhi Police nabbed a cyberstalker namely, Vikas Kumar who is a trainer in a gym located in Dwarka.

According to Police, the accused used to send obscene messages and video clips from fake accounts on social media to induce victims. The mobile and the sim card used for the crime was recovered from the arrested person.

"A complaint was lodged at Sagarpur Police Station in which the woman complainant reported that an unknown person has been repeatedly harassing her by sending lewd messages and obscene videos on her Facebook Messenger. The accused also claimed that he knows her personally," said Police.

During the course of the investigation, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police collected information from Facebook Inc and other internet intermediaries.

During the preliminary enquiry, it came into notice that the details used by the accused to create IDs are obtained through wrongful means and subscriber details do not match with location.

"On further technical analysis, the alleged user of Facebook ID identified as Vikas Kumar (22). He used to entice girls/women by creating fake Facebook accounts impersonating a woman. During scrutiny, it is found that the accused was using many Facebook IDs to stalk and abuse more than 100 women. So far three Facebook accounts have been identified using which he befriended more than 2,000 people," said police. (ANI)

