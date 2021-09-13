Delhiites to get financial assistance for installing rainwater harvesting system

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) In a move to encourage Delhiites to save water, the Delhi government has decided to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 and a rebate of 10 per cent on water bill to people who install rooftop rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems, Water Minister and Chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Satyendra Jain, announced on Monday.

"For the installation of the RWH system, the (Arvind) Kejriwal government will provide financial assistance to the people of Delhi. We will offer the owners who comply with the RWH guidelines financial assistance of 50 per cent of the cost, which is subject to a maximum of Rs 50,000 and a rebate of 10 per cent on water bill," said Jain, who took stock of the progress of the work of installation of RWH systems at a meeting on Monday.

The financial assistance, starting at Rs 10,000, will vary as per the size of the plots.

According to an official communique from the Delhi government, "Instead of DJB certification, people can take adequacy certificate from architects registered with the Council of Architecture for rainwater harvesting systems."

The minister reiterated that the Delhi government is planning to replicate the Dungarpur model of rainwater harvesting, also known as INLINE rainwater harvesting system, which comprises a pipe filter installed horizontally in the rainwater pipe and is cost-effective.

"The reason for this system to be cost-effective is that it does not require a heavy installation set up. While conventional RWH system set up requires Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh, the INLINE rainwater harvesting system can be set up at a cost as little as Rs 16,000," Jain said.

The last date for implementing the rainwater harvesting provisions has been extended up to December 31, 2021.

--IANS

rdk/arm