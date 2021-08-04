Delhi's active Covid caseload declines to 513, lowest this year

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): After 76 fresh COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's active caseload declined to 513, the lowest this year.



The national capital also recorded zero COVID-19 deaths for the fourth time in the second wave after July 18, 24, and August 2.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Wednesday, Delhi's Covid tally reached 14,36,518 after 67 fresh infections in last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 0.09 per cent.

Overall recoveries have climbed to 14,10,947 while the death toll touched 25,058. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.74 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 72,965 have been conducted and cumulatively 2,39,29,653 have been conducted in the national capital so far.

As many as 1,02,95,402 cumulative beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far, out of which 95,076 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year, while on April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. (ANI)

