Delhi's air quality deteriorates, may slide further

New Delhi: After a brief respite, air quality in the national capital deteriorated again on Tuesday due to calm winds and increased impact of farm fires, official said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the city's overall air quality index read 242 at 4 pm on Tuesday, up from 214 at the corresponding time the previous day.

With a AQI of 330, Ghaziabad's air quality dropped to "very poor" category and was the most-polluted city in the country on Tuesday, the CPCB data revealed. Greater Noida (272) and Noida (256) recorded their AQI in the "poor" category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said the maximum wind speed dropped from 18 kilometers per hour on Monday to 10 kmph on Tuesday. Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department, said the maximum wind speed dropped from 18 kilometers per hour on Monday to 10 kmph on Tuesday. Low wind speed is leading to accumulation of pollutants. Low wind speed is leading to accumulation of pollutants. The speed will reduce further to 6-8 kmph on Wednesday. The speed will reduce further to 6-8 kmph on Wednesday. The temperature is also expected to dip by a few notches starting Wednesday which will affect air quality. The temperature is also expected to dip by a few notches starting Wednesday which will affect air quality. There will be shallow to moderate fog in the morning. There will be shallow to moderate fog in the morning. The ministry of earth sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR said as stubble transport-level winds are favourable, stubble burning is expected to account for 14 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Wednesday. It was 13 per cent on Tuesday. The ministry of earth sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR said as stubble transport-level winds are favourable, stubble burning is expected to account for 14 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Wednesday. It was 13 per cent on Tuesday.