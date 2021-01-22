Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted 'moderate fog' and poor air quality for the national capital on Friday.



Delhi remained enveloped in a layer of fog as the temperature continues to drop in the city.

Ten trains are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons in the Northern Railway region.

The maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 20.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius. The current temperature in the national capital is 6.8 degrees Celsius as per IMD.

The overall air quality was recorded at 342 in Delhi at around 8:14 am today.

The air quality is likely to remain in the poor to the lower end of the very poor category, said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Friday.

Visibility levels were recorded at 500 meters at Safdarjung and 1000 meters at Palam, according to IMD.

The IMD on Friday predicted dense to very dense fog at isolated pockets over Punjab, East UP, Bihar, Sub- Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Dense fog at isolated pockets over Haryana & Chandigarh. (ANI)









