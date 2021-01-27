Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The citizens of Delhi woke up to a foggy morning with reduced visibility as the air quality continued to remain in 'very poor' category on Wednesday.



According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Wednesday stands at 339.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Moderate local wind speed with low stubble burning is likely one of the few reasons for the poor air quality in the national capital, stated SAFAR.

"Surface winds west south-westerly and moderate. A marginal increase in ventilation index is forecasted. AQI is likely to marginally improve within the very poor on January 27. The AQI is likely to stay in the very poor category for January 28-29," the report added.

Along with this, shivering cold and fog was observed in many parts of Delhi NCR.

"The minimum temperature in Delhi dipped down to 3 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 21 degree Celsius," the Regional Meteorological Department of Delhi stated in its daily report.

Areas near Safdarjung, Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degree Celsius today morning and areas near Palam recorded a minimum of 5 degree Celsius.

Amid shivering cold, heavy security forces were deployed near Red Fort and Singhu border to prevent any unlawful activities amid the ongoing farmer protests.

In addition, the Meteorological Department stated, "Mainly Clear Sky. Shallow to moderate fog is observed in the morning. Cold wave conditions at a few places."

In a tweet, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on January 25 had informed, "Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Rajasthan during next 4-5 days." (ANI)