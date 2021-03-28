Delhi's air quality likely to remain in 'moderate to poor category' for next two days

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The overall air quality of the national capital is in 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 193 on Sunday morning, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).



AQI is likely to stay in the 'moderate to poor category' for the next two days, as per SAFAR.

However, several areas of Delhi including Anand Vihar and Rohini recorded 'poor' air quality, with the AQI values standing at 272 and 253. While Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium stands in the 'moderate' category with 175 respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 226 and 88 in the 'moderate' category respectively.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the Moderate category as forecasted. Surface winds are moderate and Southwesterly. Better ventilation is likely to influence AQI positively. AQI is likely to stay in the Moderate to Poor category for the next two days. High winds are forecasted on 30th March and Poor AQI is forecasted," SAFAR bulletin said today.

'Poor' AQI is forecasted for 30 March as simulated by dust module of SAFAR, it added.

As per government agencies, an AQI within the range of 0-5 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' and 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is considered 'severe'. (ANI)

