Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 321

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Thursday morning, with the overall (AQI) sliding at 321, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).



As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 311 in the 'poor' category while PM 2.5 at 147 in the 'very poor' category today.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Meanwhile, a moderate fog enveloped the national capital this morning leading to a slight decrease in visibility in Delhi.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog was also observed in some pockets over Punjab and in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan and Odisha, while a moderate fog was seen in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, and East Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)