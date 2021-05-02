Delhi's Akash Healthcare with 250 patients cries for oxygen

The hospital sounded the alert through an SOS message on its Twitter handle, seeking help from the Delhi government as well as the Centre.

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Delhi-based Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital on Sunday sought the government's help to provide it with oxygen to save the lives of 250 patients, as the life-saving gas available with it would not last for "more than 60 minutes".

"CRY FOR HELP: Received only 5 #oxygen cylinders after running around the entire day, not more than 60 mins left to save lives of more than 250 patients. Crying out to Govt authorities to shift out our patients ASAP so that they can be saved," Akash Healthcare tweeted.

Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital is a tertiary care facility in Delhi's Dwarka area.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital had sounded an alert over oxygen shortage on a regular basis despite claiming to be the city's only hospital in the southern region which is admitting pregnant women infected with Covid-19.

The 130-bed hospital sent an SOS message through its Twitter handle after oxygen availability at the facility for the day was estimated to last till 12 noon. Based in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, the hospital currently has 80-90 Covid patients, including pregnant women and children.

Shortage of medical oxygen for over an hour had claimed 12 Covid patients' lives, including that of a doctor, on Saturday afternoon at Delhi's Batra Hospital.

