Delhi's 'Ambulance Man' helps cremate Covid victims

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Amid the increasing number of people dying of coronavirus in Delhi, getting an ambulance to transport the body from the hospital to the crematorium has become difficult. However, there is the 'Ambulance Man' of Delhi who comes to the rescue of those who want to cremate the bodies of their kith and kin when the hospital staff refuses to even touch them for fear of getting infected with Covid-19.

Chiranjeev Malhotra, known as the 'Ambulance Man' of Delhi, is a resident of Karol Bagh area and has helped people in the cremation of 1,200 bodies. His daughter tries to restrain him but Malhotra believes that if everyone will stay at home then who will help the people cremate their loved ones.

Since the resurgence of the Covid-19 infection, Malhotra has been cremating more than 30 bodies a day, including those who have none to cremate them.

Chiranjeev Malhotra told IANS, "I have cremated 500 to 600 corpses of Covid-19 victims. We also cremate the unclaimed bodies."

Malhotra transports the bodies in his own ambulance to the crematorium from the hospital and performs the last rites with full rituals. If people are not able to pay, he does not ask for any money from them, rather he himself purchases all the materials used in the last rites.

He said, "In case of the whole family being infected with Covid-19, we come forward to help such families. There are many people who live abroad, but if a family member has died here we also perform their last rites."

"We have issued a helpline number, we have started this service since last year. We have also started an NGO 'Sant Shiv Seva Foundation'. Our service is available free-of-cost."

"We have five ambulances which are being used only to bring the bodies for the funeral. If we have to transport any body from one place to another we also help people in that," he added.

Malhotra owns a wire making factory but in such difficult times he has given up everything to help people.

