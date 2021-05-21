Delhi's Covid positivity rate below 5%, 3009 new cases, lowest since April 1

The national capital also continued to witness reduction in the daily test positivity rate which slid below bellow 5 per cent (4.76 per cent) on Friday, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin. This is the first time since April 4 that the national capital's Covid positivity rate has fallen below 5 per cent.

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Delhi has reported 3,009 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since April 1, when 2790 new Covid infections were registered in a day.

On Friday Delhi reported as many 252 Covid related deaths, taking the total deaths so far 22,831.

A total of 7,288 people have recovered, talking the total recovery in the city so far - 13,54, 445.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.

The number of active cases has now reduced to 35,683, the lowest since April 11. The recovery rate in the city is at 95.85 per cent.

Delhi has till now recorded 14,12,959 Covid cases and 22,831 deaths since the outbreak in early 2020.

The capital has witnessed the worst of the second Covid wave that has swept the country since February this year. However, it has seen some respite over the last few weeks.

