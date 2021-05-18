Delhi's Covid tally remains below 5,000 for 2nd day running

The capital city also continued to witness reduction in the daily test positivity rate which slid below 7 per cent, to 6.89 per cent.

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) New Covid cases in Delhi remained below the 5,000 level for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with 4,482 reported in the last 24 hours. This was also the lowest since April 4, when 4,033 cases were reported.

However, there were 265 deaths, taking the toll to 22,111.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, a total of 9,403 Covid patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, while the city has 50,863 active cases at present.

The number of Covid patients in home isolation has reduced to 31,197.

A total of 65,004 tests -- 43,915 RT-PCR and 21,089 rapid antigen, were conducted.

For the last two weeks, Delhi, which is under lockdown, has seen sharp reduction in daily positive cases and positivity rate. During the peak of the second wave of the Covid pandemic, on April 20, Delhi's daily positive cases were reported at 28,395, while the highest daily positivity rate was 36 per cent on April 22.

Delhi reported 4,524 new cases on Monday, 6,456 on Sunday, 6,430 on Saturday, 8,506 on Friday, 10,489 on Thursday, 13,287 on Wednesday and 12,481 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,13,310 doses were administered, which included 93,718 people receiving their first dose and 19,592 their secondcity's total to 47,15,785.

--IANS

pd/vd