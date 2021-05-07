Delhi's daily Covid positivity rate below 25% for 2nd day

This is the fourth time in the last five days that Delhi reported new cases below 20,000.

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Delhi's daily Covid positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the second consecutive day, at 24.92 per cent while 19,832 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 12,92,867, according to the health bulletin issued on Friday.

The positivity rate was reported at 24.29 per cent on May 6 - the first time since April 17 that it fell below 25 per cent. The highest daily positivity rate was reported at 36.2 per cent on April 22.

Delhi witnessed 341 new deaths due to Covid infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll so far to 18,739.

A total of 79,593 samples were tested on Thursday, of which 65,663 by the RT-PCR method and 13,930 by Rapid Antigen.

Meanwhile, 19,085 people infected with Covid were reported recovered, taking the total recovery in the national capital so far to 11,83,093.

Active cases in the national capital rose to 91,035, of which 50,424 are in home isolation.

