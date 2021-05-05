Delhi's daily positivity rate remains below 30% for 4th day

As per the bulletin, the national capital reported 20,960 new Covid cases and 311 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 19,209 persons recovered from the disease during this period, taking the total number of recoveries in the national capital to 11,43,980 till now.

New Delhi, May (IANS) The daily test positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the national capital remained below the 30 per cent mark for the fourth straight day on Tuesday at 26.37 per cent, the Delhi government said in its health bulletin on Wednesday.

As per the bulletin, in the last 10 days, Delhi's daily test positivity rate has come down by around 9 per cent. On April 26, the positivity rate was reported at 35 per cent, which came down to around 26 per cent on May 4.

"On April 26, Delhi conducted 57,690 tests, of which around 20,201 returned positive. On May 4, Delhi conducted 74,654 tests, out of which 19,953 people tested positive for Covid-19. These numbers show that in these nine days, there has been a marked drop in the positivity rate in the national capital," the Delhi government said in a statement.

On April 27, Delhi's positivity rate stood at 32.7 per cent, followed by 31.8 per cent on April 28, 32.8 per cent on April 29, 32.7 per cent on April 30, 31.6 per cent on May 1, 28.3 per cent on May 2, and 29.6 per cent on May 3.

"From this drop in the positivity rate, it can be concluded that in Delhi, during the last 10 days, the positivity rate has dropped by approximately 1 per cent each day," the statement said.

As per the bulletin, out of the total 21,528 Covid beds in the national capital, 20,010 are occupied while 1,518 are vacant. As many as 50,077 persons are under home isolation.

