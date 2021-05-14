Delhi's death toll drops below 300, 14K recoveries in a day

The overall Covid situation has improved in the national capital in the last few days with most parameters showing signs of improvement.

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The national capital reported 8,506 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the lowest since April 10, while its daily positivity rate came down to 12.40 per cent in the last 24 hours, the Delhi governments daily health bulletin said.

Delhi had reported 10,489 new cases on Thursday, 13,287 on Wednesday, 12,481 on Tuesday, 12,651 on Monday, 13,336 on Sunday and 17,364 fresh cases on Saturday.

At least 54,042 RT-PCR tests and 14,533 Rapid Antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the daily deaths dropped below the 300-mark in the national capital after many days, with Delhi reporting 289 fatalities on Friday, taking its overall toll to 20,907.

Delhi had reported 308 deaths on Thursday, 300 on Wednesday, 347 on Tuesday, 319 on Monday, 273 on Sunday and 332 fatalities on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 14,140 patients recovered from the deadly disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,88,220. Delhi's active caseload declined from 77,717 on Thursday to 71,794 now.

Out of the total 23,609 beds in the Covid dedicated hospitals, 6,089 are vacant, while the tally of people in home isolation declined to 45,099 from 48,340 on Thursday.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that while daily positive cases in Delhi have decreased sharply in the last few days, there are still many critical patients in the hospitals.

"Delhi has around 3,000 beds vacant for Covid patients. However, ICU beds are still packed in most hospitals. As many as 1,200 new ICU beds will be ready in a day or two," he said.

--IANS

pd/arm