Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital receives 2 tonnes of liquid oxygen

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in New Delhi received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen on Tuesday morning, the hospital has informed.



The hospital also said that they have 6,000 cubic meters of oxygen in storage tanks which may last for 10 hours or 6 pm on Tuesday. The hospital has a consumption of 10,000 cubic meters per day.

"2T Liquid Medical Oxygen received from Inox Air Products at 6 am on April 27, 2021. We have 6000 cubic meters of oxygen in storage tanks which may last for 10 hours or 6 pm," said Ganga Ram Media wing.

On Monday morning, the hospital had received four tons of oxygen.

The national capital's healthcare infrastructure is reeling under the pressure of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases. Over the last week, several hospitals across the city have sent SOS messages and repeatedly flagged acute shortages in oxygen.

Delhi on Monday reported 20,201 new COVID-19 cases and 380 related deaths. (ANI)