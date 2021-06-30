Delhi's Laxmi Nagar main market shut till July 5 for flouting COVID norms

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Amid the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the East Delhi District administration has shut down the Laxmi Nagar's main market and surrounding markets till July 5.



The decision has been taken as people violated COVID-19 health protocol.

As per the order issued by Sonika Singh, District Magistrate, East Delhi, shops selling essential goods are allowed to remain open.

"Laxmi Nagar main market and surrounding markets like Mangal Bazaar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar will remain shut from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm of July 5 for not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," the order said.

"According to the Preet Vihar SDM's report, shopkeepers, vendors and the general public in Laxmi Nagar main bazaar were not following COVID health protocol. Due to huge footfall, the market association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure COVID protocols last Sunday," it added.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths. The positivity rate in the national capital is currently at 0.15 per cent. (ANI)

