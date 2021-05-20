Delhi's LNJP, GTB, Rajiv Gandhi hospitals to treat black fungus cases soon

These centres will be opened at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP), Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB), and Rajiv Gandhi hospitals.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) In wake of growing cases of mucormycosis or 'black fungus', the Delhi government has decided to open dedicated centres at three city hospitals for the treatment of the disease in Covid-19 recovered patients.

"Dedicated centres for mucormycosis treatment will be established at LNJP, GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, with teams of specialised doctors constituted at each centre for efficient functioning," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after convening a high-level meeting on measures to prevent the disease.

The Delhi government will also prepare a detailed plan and issue special SOPs on how to raise awareness amongst Covid-recovered people for the prevention of the disease, he said.

"The Delhi government will also procure medicines for the treatment of the disease from the Central government," he added.

Noting that "Delhi is the capital of the country and so, people from outside also come here for treatment", he said: "We should have a sufficient quantity of medicines to cater to everybody who is coming for the treatment of black fungus."

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and health officials were also present in the meeting.

--IANS

rak/vd