Delhi's minor missing special child traced under operation Milap

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Delhi Police have traced a child, who had been missing for 6 days and handed him over to his parents. The 14-year old differently abled male child was found by the staff of Paharganj Police Station under 'operation Milap'.

Delhi Police said that the child was reported to be kidnapped or missing from Paschim Vihar Police Station area on October 21. An FIR was registered on the complaint of Dhananjay about missing of his 14-year-old son Vijay.