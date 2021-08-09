Delhi's Nangal minor rape case: AAP's Sanjay Singh gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday has given notice in the Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Delhi during the zero hour.



Singh in his notice has also raised the issue of the law and order situation in the national capital.

On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near the Delhi Cantonment area in southwest Delhi.

Delhi Police registered a case against four accused on the basis of the statement of the minor's mother who alleged that her daughter was raped, murdered, and cremated without their consent on Sunday.

The accused persons have been booked under Sections 302, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), earlier on August 5, had asked the district magistrate to submit an action taken report within 48 hours in Delhi's Nangal minor rape case. The Commission said it has taken cognizance of the said matter under Section 13 (1) (j) of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005. (ANI)

