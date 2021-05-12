Delhi's NITRD designated Covid centre with 111 beds for patients

Located in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, NITRD will provide as many as 111 beds Covid patients (77 beds in the general ward, 20 in the private ward, 6 ICU beds and 8 high dispensary beds). "The government shall immediately provide the logistics to the hospital for operationalising the COVID -19 facility," a notice issued by Delhi government said.

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) has been converted into a designated Covid care centre in the national capital, a notice in this regard issued by Delhi government's health and family welfare department on Wednesday announced.

It has also directed Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) to provide ambulances to meet the growing demand in the Capital amid the crippling surge in Covid-19 cases.

As of today, Delhi has 82,725 active patients, of which around 50k are in home isolation.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 13,287 new Covid cases and as many as 300 deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate in the national capital remained below 18 per cent (17.03 per) for the second consecutive day.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 13,61,986 and the death count at 20,310.

