Delhi's reports 183 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Delhi has reported 183 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 6,34,956.



Delhi Health Department said on Saturday that national capital has reported 290 recoveries and eight deaths, taking the total recoveries to 6,22,671 and death toll to 10,849.

There are 1,436 active cases in the metropolis.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 1,07,33,131 including 1,69,824 active cases and 1,04,09,160 discharges, according to Health Ministry. (ANI)

