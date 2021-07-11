Delhi's Sadar Bazar partially shut till July 13 due to Covid violation

As per the official notification, "Delhi's Sadar Bazaar - from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road will remain shut till July 13."

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, the largest wholesale cosmetics and jewellery market, will be closed till July 13, said the Delhi government on Sunday, adding that the decision has been taken in view of violation of Covid-19 protocols at the market area.

The central district administration said in an official order that shopkeepers, street vendors and people were found not following Covid-appropriate behaviour on Saturday.

"Due to a large football, the market's association and shopkeepers were unable to ensure Covid protocols on 10-07-2021 in the aforesaid market. The guidelines and directions of Covid protocol are being contravened in the above said market of Sadar Bazar, Delhi, which may cause super spreading of the coronavirus," the notification stated.

Taking immediate and stringent action to curtail the spread of the virus, the market area will remain closed till 10 p.m. on July 13, the notification further read.

"The market area from Bara Tooti Chowk to Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, Delhi, is hereby restricted to open with effect from 10:00 pm on 10 July 2021 to 13 July, 2021, 10:00 pm or further orders, whichever is earlier," it added.

However, the restrictions will not be applicable on shops dealing in essential goods and providing essential services.

The administration has also asked traders to submit an action plan within three days for ensuring and adopting Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"In the event of any shopkeeper found violating this order or any act which may spread COVID-19, necessary action as per law would be taken against him/her under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and other relevant applicable Acts," the order said.

--IANS

pd/kr