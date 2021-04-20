Delhi's Saket Court Judge Kovai Venugopal succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): A District Court Judge, Kovai Venugopal succumbed to COVID-19 at a government hospital in Delhi on Monday, according to sources.



Venugopal was a Judge at the Saket Family Court who died at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, sources added.

Saket Bar Association President Karnail Singh called the sudden demise of Venugopal unfortunate and a great loss to the legal community. (ANI)

