Delhi's SaMaPa classical music festival goes digital

Organised by Sopori Academy of Music And Performing Arts (SaMaPa), the Sangeet Sammelan is a calendar event of Delhi and attracts connoisseurs of music from various parts of the country and abroad. SaMaPa Sangeet Sammelan is a gateway for the young musicians with exceptional talent getting the stage in a prestigious festival along with senior legendary maestros of the country.

The 16th SaMaPa Sangeet Festival this year features two performances every evening from February 25-28, 2021, on the official page of SaMaPa i.e. www.facebook.com/samapaoffical. The artists include Bhaskar Nath (Shehnai), Pt. Bholanath Mishra (Vocal) on February 25, Ust. Akhtar Hasan and Zakir Akhtar Hussain (Tabla) and Kedia Brothers (Sarod and Sitar) on February 26, Pt. Vinod Dwivedi and Ayush Dwivedi (Dhrupad) and Ust. Saeed Zafar Khan (Sitar) on February 27. The festival will conclude with performances by Pt. Rajendra Prasanna (Flute) and Kathak recital by Shivani Varma on February 28, 2021.

Talking about the festival, Abhay Rustum Sopori (Santoor Maestro, Music Composer and Gen. Secy. SaMaPa) said, "The pandemic has changed everything and impacted the lives of the artists, organisers, and connoisseurs at large. We were bound to postpone the festival from its original schedule in November, but as it's said 'the show must go on,' I'm enthralled to keep our promise to the music connoisseurs and back with Delhi's calendar event virtually this time.

"We'll miss the fun, the joy of organising it physically, meeting a host of music lovers, guests for a decade and half, family, friends, media and every single music lover who has helped us organising the festival with lots of energy, enthusiasm and positive spirit. We didn't want to skip due to the unfortunate current scenario and the overwhelming response and love we received from the community motivated us to plan it digitally. We are expecting some amazing performances as well as the support to make our festival's digital debut a real success, an experience to watch for."

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

--IANS

sj/tb

