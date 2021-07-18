Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market shut for Covid norms violation

The decision was taken after witnessing huge crowds in the market place and without following Covid-19 protection norms issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the possible subsequent wave of the pandemic.

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Delhi's one more prominent market - Sarojini Nagar export market was shut until further orders due to gross violation of Covid management.

A notification issued by sub-divisional magistrate (Vasant Vihar) Ankur Prakash Meshram stated that during an inspection on Saturday, it was found that the market was "extremely crowded with Covid-19 norms being grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all".

"Various directions have been issued from time to time with regard to ensuring CAB in Sarojini Nagar Market, latest being CEO New Delhi DDMA minutes of meeting No SDM/VV/2021/1935 dated July 9, 2021, and it has been found that market associations have not complied with these directions," the order read.

It said that even though Covid-19 cases have gone down significantly, due caution needs to be maintained. The order also stated that although a meeting with all the stakeholders of the market was held on July 9, they failed to comply with the directions.

Upon receiving a directive to shut the market until further orders, Sarojini Nagar market association has called a meeting on Sunday. Sources told IANS that the association's meeting was underway and they are likely to request the administration to reconsider its order.

Before this, Delhi's several prominent markets, including Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar, have been closed over the past few days for overcrowding and flouting Covid-19 norms. Last Sunday, Sadar bazaar was partially shut for three days due to overcrowding and violation of physical distancing norms.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 59 Covid-19 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate dropped to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. The four new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 25,027.

