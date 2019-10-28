Delighted to see 'Ik Onkar' on Air India Boeing: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Oct 28 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said he was delighted to see "Ik Onkar" painted on the tail of national carrier Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of celebrations of the 550th Prakash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

"Heartwarming to see 'Ik Onkar' painted on the tail of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner as part of the historic celebrations on the 550th Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he said in a tweet.

"Ik Onkar", a sacred symbol of the Sikh religion, means "God is One".

vg/vd