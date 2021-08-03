Dell unveils two new laptops in India

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) With an aim to empower users, Dell on Tuesday launched two new laptops -- Alienware m15 R5 and Alienware m15 R6 -- in India.

The Alienware m15 R5 starts at Rs 1,34,990 and the Alienware m15 R6 at Rs 1,59,990. Both the models are available for purchase on Dell.com.

With support for the AMD Ryzen R7-5800 H-Series Mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, the Alienware m15 R5 is the first Alienware notebook engineered with AMD processors and NVIDIA graphics, suitable for creation and entertainment, the company said in a statement.