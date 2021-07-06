Delta variant accounts for over 70% Ireland's Covid cases

Tony Holohan, chief medical officer of the Irish Department of Health, made the remarks in a statement released on Monday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dublin, July 6 (IANS) The Delta coronavirus variant now accounts for over 70 per cent of the confirmed cases in Ireland, said a senior public health official here.

The statement said that 365 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Ireland on Monday, bringing the total number to 274,306.

"While this variant continues to present a threat, those of us who are fully vaccinated can have confidence in their vaccine," said Holohan, adding that the Delta variant continues to present a risk to those who are unvaccinated or waiting for a second dose of vaccine.

He called on the public to follow public health advice and get vaccinated against Covid-19 when they are offered the vaccine.

Latest available official figures showed that as of June 27, over 4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Ireland, accounting for about 80 per cent of its total population.

Prime Minister Micheal Martin told local media earlier in the day that he believes close to 50 per cent of people in Ireland will get fully vaccinated by July 6.

Starting from Monday, more Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland have been eased.

They included allowing more people to attend outdoor events and letting 50 people in maximum attend a wedding reception.

--IANS

ksk/