Demanded 10 seats to contest in Maharashtra polls: Athawle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said he has demanded 10 seats from the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance for his party, Republican Party of India (RPI), ahead of the state elections in Maharashtra.



"BJP and Shiv Sena have decided to give 18 seats to allies, RPI has demanded 10 out of those 18 seats. We will contest on our own symbol in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. We do not want to fight on BJP's symbol," Athawale told ANI here.

Athawale had earlier hinted that the BJP and Shiv Sena are going to fight the upcoming Assembly elections on 135 seats each, leaving 18 of the total 288 seats for the other alliance members.

Elections in the state are due later this year.

Athawale also hailed the Centre's decision of revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said it would boost trade and business in the region.

"Revocation of Article 370 is a boon for Jammu and Kashmir. The businessmen should go there and should give employment to the people. The decision will also increase tourism in the region," Athawale said. (ANI)

