Demands of Lakhbir's family justified, Punjab govt should give them compensation, job: Tarun Chugh

"The demands of Lakhbir Singh's family are justified. Just like the Punjab government gave compensation to Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims, it should also provide the family of Lakhbir with monetary compensation and a job," said Chugh.Slamming the Gandhi family and Punjab Government for their lack of action over Lakhbir Singh's murder, he said, "Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are always looking forward that something happens somewhere and they go and politicise the issue. They only do political tourism instead of working on issues. Giving punishment to the guilty is in hands of the court, but not a single drop of tear was shed by them on Lakhbir's death. Punjab CM Channi is going to Uttar Pradesh, Sidhu is also taking outmarches, but they are not ready to do anything for Punjab."The family of Lakhbir Singh protested against the Punjab Government and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job. They started off from UP's Muzzafarnagar as a part of a protest against Lakhbir's lynching but were stopped by Delhi Police at Narela.Chugh also slammed CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu for not taking the internal security of Punjab seriously."Captain Amarinder Singh has been raising the issue of internal security of Punjab. He is speaking clearly about Pakistan's interference in the state and the fact that some people in the state are singing praises of Pakistan. The Punjab government is indulging in nonsensical talks on the BSF issue. Should trafficking be stopped or not? Should drug peddlers and mafias be apprehended or not?" he asked"Also, the Punjab government and police have been sending consistently, reports of weapons being dropped at the border via drones and how the security at the border is at risk. It is unfortunate that CM Channi and Congress Punjab Chief Sidhu are playing with the internal security of Punjab and making nonsensical statements. The issues raised by Captain Amarinder Singh should be addressed and taken seriously, especially since he has been the CM of the state for nine and a half years," Chug added.Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday, reiterated his support to the Centre's decision to enhance the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab and said the purpose of the Central paramilitary force is to secure international borders and not take over the state government.Captain also said that the "payloads and range of drones" coming in from Pakistan are increasing and Punjab Police need help from "specialised agencies" to deal with the situation.The Centre through a notification has empowered the Border Security Force (BSF) to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) in five states--including Punjab-- along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. (ANI)