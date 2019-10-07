Demeaning Lord Ram, our status as Hindus: Pavan Verma on Muslim couple forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Alwar

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Janta Dal (United) JDU National General Secretary, Pavan Verma on Monday expressed shock over the incident in Alwar where a Muslim couple was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "Those who do such kind acts in the name of Lord Ram are demeaning his name and our status as Hindus."



"It is absolutely shocking. People do not understand qualities associated with Maryada Purushotam Ram and misuse His name. These kinds of people are devaluing our status as Hindus," Verma said.

"In Tulsi Das's Ramcharitmanas, Lord Ram told Bharat that not injuring others is the biggest Dharma and injuries to others is the biggest evil," he added.

On Sunday, two men were arrested on charges of forcing a Muslim couple to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and outraging the modesty of the woman in Alwar around midnight on Saturday, the police said. (ANI)