Democracy is missing: Mamata after Chidambaram's arrest

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Banerjee said, "The process is incorrect. I am not talking about the legality of the case. Chidambaram is a senior leader. He is also a former Finance and Home Minister of this country. The way the matter has been handled is very depressing."

Mamata raised the 'democracy in danger' bogey once again, claiming, "Today we are missing democracy in this country. It is weeping today."

This is not the first time that Banerjee has questioned the Union government. Raising the same bogey, she had targeted the Central government when Indian Army was deputed on the Vidyasagar Setu to check its weight carrying capacity.

She also hit out at the Centre after demonetisation or more recently when CBI sleuths went to question then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The Bengal Chief Minister also took sharp jibes at the media, alleging it to have played the role of propaganda machinery. "Media is repeating what it is being fed by the BJP. As far as the judiciary is concerned, no comments is my only comment". Former Finance and Home Minister Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night. He is accused of granting FIPB clearance for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to INX Media when he was the Finance Minister during the UPA regime in exchange of alleged bribes paid to his son Karti Chidambaram. -- IANS<br>abn/arm