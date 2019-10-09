Dengue: Ravi Shankar Prasad visits hospital in Patna to check preparedness

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday visited a hospital here as several roads of the city remained water-clogged due to relentless rainfall in the past couple of weeks.

During his visit to the hospital, the Union Minister spoke to patients fallen prey to dengue and said he decided to visit the health center to check preparedness.



"I am here to take stock of health services after the floodwater receded. There were 119 cases of dengue in the hospital, of which 16 are still here. Centre and state are working together to control the outbreak of diseases," he said.

With isolated areas of Patna still inundated following last week's heavy downpour, the threat of a dengue epidemic looms large over the region.

As per the state health department, as many as 900 dengue cases have been registered in Patna since September, when the heavy rains began and continued for weeks.

Apart from Patna, low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri are also submerged in water due to heavy rainfall and choked sewage (ANI).

