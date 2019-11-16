Dengue menace: 144 people test positive in Muzaffarpur, fogging conducted at 52 locations

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): As many as 144 people have tested positive for dengue in Muzaffarpur, as per Civil Surgeon Dr Shailesh Prasad Singh.

In a bid to prevent the further spread of the fever, fogging has been undertaken at 52 locations in the city, according to Singh.

"We conduct fogging wherever dengue patients are detected. We have taken other efforts as well by publicising and spreading awareness about dengue and related things. We are trying to make people aware of the measures to be taken to save themselves," said Singh while speaking to ANI."We are spreading awareness that people should clear stagnant water. Through an integrated disease surveillance system, we are informed immediately if a citizen of Muzaffarpur is diagnosed with dengue, even if he or she is staying in some other city," he added.Earlier in October, the capital city of Bihar, Patna was caught in the grip of waterlogging and water-borne diseases like dengue.A total of 615 dengue cases were reported in the city this year till October 17.As per the state's Health Department, as many as 900 dengue cases were reported from across the city since September till the end of October month. (ANI)