Denmark becomes 1st European country to cut AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Copenhagen: Denmark announced it would stop using the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine altogether, becoming the first European country to do so over suspected rare but serious side effects.
Denmarks vaccination campaign will go ahead without the AstraZeneca vaccine, Danish Health Authority director Soren Brostrom told journalists, despite recommendations from the World Health Organization and Europes medicines watchdog to keep using it.
There is a potential cross-reaction between the vaccine and a low platelet count. We also know that there is a temporal connection. It occurs one week to ten days after the vaccination with AstraZeneca, Brostrom said.
The decision is contextual, said Brostrom. In Denmark, the majority of the population at risk has been vaccinated and the epidemic is under control.