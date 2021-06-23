Denmark signs framework agreement on International Solar Alliance with India

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Denmark signed the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement (ISA FA) and Instrument of Ratification with India, informed Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Wednesday.



"On 22 June, Freddy Svane, Ambassador, Royal Danish Embassy, deposited signed copies of ISA Framework Agreement and Instrument of Ratification with @MEAIndia, the depositary of Agreement. Signed copies of ISA FA were handed over to Additional Secretary (ER)," Bagchi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Denmark becomes first country to ratify International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement (ISA FA) after amendments to it entered into force on January 8.

ISA is an alliance of over 120 countries initiated by India, most of them being sunshine countries which lie either completely or partly between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. (ANI)

