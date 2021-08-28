Denmark to start new phase of Covid control in Sep

The measures have been made possible by extensive vaccination efforts and an efficient epidemic control, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Friday.

Copenhagen, Aug 28 (IANS) All Covid-19 related restrictions in Denmark will be lifted and the disease will be removed from the "socially critical" category from September 10, the Ministry of Health said.

It added that the decision had been made in agreement with the Danish Epidemic Commission and the health authorities.

The easing of restrictions, however, does not signal the end of the pandemic, said Minister of Health Magnus Heunicke.

"The government will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic again threatens important functions in our society," he said.

At the same time, the Danish Agency for Security of Supply announced a reduction in Covid-19 testing capacity, while emphasising that all municipalities will maintain enough testing points.

"We continuously monitor the situation in close cooperation with the regions, and will upscale testing opportunities if needed," Lisbet Zilmer-Johns, director of the Danish Agency for Security of Supply, said on Friday.

In the past 24 hours, Denmark registered 925 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths, taking the national totals to 342,474 cases and 2,576 deaths.

So far, 75 per cent of the population, or 4,392,672 people have started the vaccination process, with 4,127,730 people, or 70.5 per cent now fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

--IANS

ksk/