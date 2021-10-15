Denmark to start offering COVID-19 booster shots to those over 65

Aarhus [Denmark], October 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Denmark begins the second phase of its revaccination program next Monday in an effort to protect the vulnerable from COVID-19 infection, the Danish Health Authority (SST) said in a press release on Friday.



"We have assessed that people between the ages of 65 and 85, staff in the health and aged care sector and people at particularly increased risk should be offered revaccination when more than six and a half months have passed since their last vaccination," SST Deputy Director Helene Probst was quoted in the release.

"The timing of revaccination is crucial. We want to start it before people become seriously ill with COVID-19 and at the same time ensure that revaccination takes place in a well-founded, knowledge-based manner."

The announcement came on the heels of the decision to start the first phase of revaccination at the end of September when those aged 85 and over, nursing home residents and people with weakened COVID-19 vaccine shot.

"We assess that the rest of the population is still well protected against severe COVID-19 after their second injection. However, we expect them to also be revaccinated in the long term," Probst said.

In the past 24 hours, Denmark's Statens Serum Institute (SSI) registered 700 new COVID-19 infections and three more deaths, bringing the national totals to 367,307 cases and 2,679 deaths.

The SSI said that 76.2 per cent of the population, or 4,465,486 people, have already started the vaccination process, and that 4,394,501 people, or 75 per cent of the population, have received two vaccine doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

