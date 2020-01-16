Dense fog engulfs Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (IANS) Most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday remained under dense fog cover throwing normal life out of gear even as the minimum temperatures settled below normal at several places in the region.

The Met forecast mild rains with foggy conditions in the morning and at night in both the state in the next 24 hours till Friday. The dense fog in the morning adversely affecting air, train and road traffic.

According to the India Meteorological Department, dense to very dense fog likely at a few places in both the state on Friday and Saturday.

In the plains of Punjab and Haryana, the holy city Amritsar was the coldest place with a low of 3.4 degree Celsius. Sirsa in Haryana reeled under a low of 4.4 degree Celsius, while Hisar, Karnal and Bhiwani settled at a low of 5.5 degrees, 8 degrees and 6.1 degree Celsius, respectively. In neighbouring Punjab, Ludhiana, Adampur and Patiala had a low of 7.1 degrees, 6.9 degree and 7.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Chandigarh recorded a low of 6.8 degree Celsius. A day earlier the maximum temperature was recorded at 16.8 degrees Celsius. vg/in