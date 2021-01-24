Dense fog lowers visibility in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): As temperatures continue to fall in Northern India, fog and cold wave in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj city led to low visibility here this morning.



Dense to very dense fog observed at isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh while moderate fog reported in the remaining parts of the state, as per the India Meteorological Department.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh Chaurasia said, "I prefer to do a morning walk daily. However, due to fog, I avoid walking long distances. I also have breathing issues which get intensified in this weather."

Luv Kush Singh, a rickshaw driver said, "It is very cold and foggy today. Hence, it gets very difficult to drive due to low visibility."

According to the local weather report by the state India Meteorological Department, Prayagraj's minimum temperature plummeted to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at 25 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the IMD informed that dense fog is likely to prevail in many parts of North India.

"Dense to very dense fog in isolated/some pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya and Manipur and Tripura during the next 4-5 days; over Bihar, north Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha during next 2-3 days," the weather body tweeted.

"Cold day/Severe cold day in isolated/some pockets over Uttar Pradesh during next 2-3 days and over Haryana during the next 24 hours. Cold wave/severe cold wave in isolated pockets is likely over north Rajasthan during 24-27 January; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during 26-27 January," it said. (ANI)

