Dense fog shrouds Delhi, trains delayed

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Delhi was enveloped in a layer of fog on Tuesday morning and low visibility hindered the traffic movement.



At least four trains were running late on February 2, due to low visibility and other operational reasons said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway (NR).

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a minimum temperature of 5°C and a maximum temperature of 27°C in the national capital.

Dense to very dense fog in isolated in pockets has been observed over Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh said the IMD. While moderate fog has been observed in isolated pockets over Bihar, Assam, and Tripura.

Visibility was reported at 25 meters due to dense fog in Bareilly, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur on Tuesday. Visibility of 50 meters was reported at Ganganagar, Patiala, Baharaich, and Purnea, IMD said.

In Assam's Tezpur and Gujarat's Naliya visibility was recorded at 200 meters said the Meteorological Department. In Delhi's Palam area, Gwalior, Bhagalpur visibility was up to 500 meters, it added.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 347. (ANI)

