Deoband Darul Uloom welcomes Bhagwat's views on lynch mob

Reacting to the statement, Darul Uloom's Vice Chancellor Maulana Abul Qasim Nomani told reporters on Wednesday: "The statement of the RSS chief on mob lynching should be welcomed. But, condemning and not supporting such incidents are not enough. There is need of a proper law to stop the mob lynching incidents."

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) chief Maulana Syed Arshad Madni, who had held a meeting with RSS leaders recently and discussed various issues, including the mob lynching, also hailed the RSS chief's announcement.

"It is good to hear. I think they are taking steps to address issues raised by us. The country cannot progress without communal harmony and what the RSS chief said is good and we welcome it," Madni said Bhagwat, on Tuesday, had said that his organisation was against all forms of violence and its volunteers work to stop incidents like lynching. "We condemn all forms of violence. Swayamsewaks work to stop such incidents. If a swayamsevak (volunteer) is found guilty, we will disown him and law will take its own course," the RSS chief told a group of foreign journalists.