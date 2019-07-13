Deoria: Offices of District Magistrate, District Excise officer waterlogged due to heavy rain

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): The offices of District Magistrate and District Excise officer were waterlogged here on Saturday due to intermittent rains in the area.



A local resident told ANI: "It is very difficult to go anywhere as the whole area is submerged in water. The availability of drinking water and electricity have also become a major problem now. Moreover, the overflowing drains and garbage dump can be seen every time it rains here."

According to a worker at the District Magistrate office, the waterlogging in the premises occurred after heavy rainfall in the area on Friday night.

Locals are also facing trouble to commute to their respective workplaces after the widespread rainfall, throwing normal life out of gear.

Earlier on Wednesday, heavy rainfall in Agra's Azizpur town forced schools to shut down for a few days.

Apart from Azizpur, several parts of Uttar Pradesh were deluged in water, making it more difficult for the school students and the general public to move out of their house. (ANI)

